East Algoma OPP – Snow Plow Courtesy

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to take this opportunity to remind the motoring public about the importance of leaving extra distance when you see a snow plow on the roadways. And, to not impede their travel as they need extra room to maneuver.

Snow plows by their very design can cause extensive damage or even death if involved in a collision. The average speed of a plow is well below the posted speed limit. This is because the truck has to slow down to clear the roadway safely. Ahead of the plow is untreated and often very slippery roads and passing one is a risky maneuver.

Keep a safe distance behind working snow plows. Snow plows often travel slowly because they are removing snow, spreading salt or sand, and applying liquid anti-ice to roadways. Move aside – snow plows often drive along the centerline of a roadway to remove snow. If you are approaching a snow plow from the opposite direction, shift right if conditions allow, ensuring there is enough space for them to pass you safely.

It is important for all motorists to allow operators the room to work. This includes machinery cutting back the large snowbanks in order to widen the streets. Be patient and slow down. And remember, without the snow plow operators doing their jobs, we wouldn’t be able to get around!