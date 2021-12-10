Significant Snowfall – Friday Night (LSPP – Searchmont)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding a significant snowfall expected Friday night into Saturday. This statement is for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Huron on Saturday. Snow, at times heavy in amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected. There is also a risk of a brief period of freezing rain.

Motorists should be aware that occasional blowing snow may reduce visibility.