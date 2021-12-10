East Algoma OPP – Drug Warrants executed – trafficking charges laid

On December 8, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Paris Drive in Elliot Lake to arrest the known driver.

After a several month investigation, police obtained numerous Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrants for two vehicles, a residence Beckett Boulevard, and a storage unit in Chelmsford. As a result of the warrants being executed, over $5000 in cash, over $104,000 in gold and silver bars, over 16 grams of suspected cocaine, numerous suspected Oxycodone pills, numerous digital scales, a money counting machine, and a pick-up truck was seized.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), East Algoma Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Bradley DAVIDSON, 62 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Laundering Proceeds of Crime, contrary to section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on December 9, 2021 and was remanded into custody.