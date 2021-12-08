Snow squalls continue but will weaken (LLSP – Searchmont)

This morning at 5:39 Environment Canada updated the snow squall warning between Lake Superior Provincial Park and Searchmont.

The snow squalls continue in a westerly flow off of Lake Superior, but will weaken this morning. Snow squall streamers mean that there may be reduced and possible reduced visibilities in heavy snow. Total snowfalls of 15 to 25 cm, with locally higher amounts is possible.

Motorists should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible.