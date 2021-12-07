Snow Squall Warning (Lake Superior Park – Searchmont)

At 5:38 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Snow squall warning for Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island. Snow squalls will continue today, with accumulations of 15 to 20cm is possible. Heavier amounts are possible in some locations. Snow squalls are expected to continue overnight through Wednesday morning.

Motorists should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible.