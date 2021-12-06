Not a day to travel (continues) – 6:20 a.m.

Adverse weather and poor road conditions, all school-related transportation services are cancelled today for all Boards in the Wawa, Dubreuilville, and White River communities. Schools will remain open.

This cancellation affects students who attend St. Basil (White River), St. Augustine (Wawa), Sir James Dunn (Wawa), Michipicoten High school (Wawa), Ecole St. Joseph (Elementary & High school) and Ecole Escalade.

This low-pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes today bringing snow. Snow is expected to gradually taper to flurries by this evening. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

brief synopsis updated Snowfall Warning Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake heavy snow – 15-20cm 4:18 p.m. 9:59 a.m. Snowfall Warning Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay heavy snow – 15-20cm 9:41 p.m. 9:37 a.m. Winter Storm Warning Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island heavy snow, 20-30cm, 70km/h winds 4:17 p.m. 9:37 a.m. Winter weather travel advisory in effect Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East Agawa – Lake Superior Park heavy snow – 10-15cm 9:33 p.m. 9:18 a.m. Winter weather travel advisory in effect Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville heavy snow – 10-15cm 9:33 p.m. 9:18 a.m. Winter weather travel advisory in effect Chapleau – Gogama Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake – Gogama – Foleyet heavy snow – 10-15cm 4:13 p.m. 9:18 a.m.

brief synopsis updated Snowfall Warning Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake heavy snow – 15-20cm 9:59 a.m. Snowfall Warning Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay heavy snow – 15-20cm 4:18 p.m. 9:37 a.m. Winter Storm Warning Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island heavy snow, 20-30cm, 70km/h winds 4:17 p.m. 9:37 a.m. Winter weather travel advisory in effect Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East Agawa – Lake Superior Park heavy snow – 10-15cm 4:13 p.m. 9:18 a.m. Winter weather travel advisory in effect Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville heavy snow – 10-15cm 4:13 p.m. 9:18 a.m. Winter weather travel advisory in effect Chapleau – Gogama Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake – Gogama – Foleyet heavy snow – 10-15cm 4:13 p.m. 9:18 a.m.

Traffic cameras show:

Montreal River Hill – bare and wet

Red Rock Lake – snow covered

Dubreuilville Junction – bare and wet

Goulais Bay – snow covered, slushy looking

Heyden – wheel rut bare, slushy looking

A low-pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes today through Monday, bringing snow. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and the snowfall amounts expected. Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.

Environment Canada has warned in the Superior West & Thunder Bay areas – “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Given the amount and rate of snow (reports are of 2″ in an hour) that fell yesterday in the Goulais River area causing multiple collisions, and slippery hills… if travel is not required, you may wish to reschedule.

Traffic cameras show:

Montreal River Hill – bare and wet

Red Rock Lake – bare and wet

Dubreuilville Junction – bare and wet

Goulais Bay – bare and wet

Heyden – bare and wet

Please check with Environment Canada or your preferred weather information source for detailed and current information.