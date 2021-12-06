Area Road Conditions – Dec 6 at 06:30

School Buses

Due to adverse weather and poor road conditions, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for all Boards in the Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville communities. Schools will remain open.

This cancellation affect students who attend St. Basil (White River), St. Augustine (Wawa), Sir James Dunn (Wawa), Michipicoten High school (Wawa), Ecole St. Joseph (Elementary & High school) and Ecole Escalade.

Highway Closures:

Hwy 144 is reduced to one lane in the Cartier area due to a collision. The collision occurred at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, December 5th.

Local Area Road Conditions