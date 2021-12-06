Area Road Conditions – Dec 6 at 06:30

School Buses
Due to adverse weather and poor road conditions, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for all Boards in the Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville communities. Schools will remain open.
This cancellation affect students who attend St. Basil (White River), St. Augustine (Wawa), Sir James Dunn (Wawa), Michipicoten High school (Wawa), Ecole St. Joseph (Elementary & High school) and Ecole Escalade.
Highway Closures:
Hwy 144 is reduced to one lane in the Cartier area due to a collision. The collision occurred at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, December 5th.
Local Area Road Conditions
|updated at: 5:22 a.m.
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|snow packed
|snow covered
|fair
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|snow covered
|snow packed
|fair
|101
|63km
|From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners)
|snow packed
|snow covered
|fair
|144km
|Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River
|snow covered
|fair
|Hwy 17 South/East
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|snow packed
|snow covered
|fair
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|snow packed
|bare and wet, snow covered
|fair
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow covered
|bare and wet, snow packed
|fair
|Hwy 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|snow covered
|snow packed
|fair
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|snow covered
|snow packed
|fair
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow packed
|snow covered
|fair
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|snow covered
|fair
|Hwy 129
|126km
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|partly snow covered
|partly snow packed
|good
|Hwy 129
|100km
|from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|snow covered
|fair
