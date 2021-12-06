All School buses in Wawa & Area – Cancelled

Due to adverse weather and poor road conditions, all school-related transportation services are cancelled today for all Boards in the Wawa, Dubreuilville, and White River communities. Schools will remain open.
This cancellation affects students who attend St. Basil (White River), St. Augustine (Wawa), Sir James Dunn (Wawa), Michipicoten High school (Wawa), Ecole St. Joseph (Elementary & High school) and Ecole Escalade.
