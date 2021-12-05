APH Reports 30 New Cases in SSM & Area

Algoma Public Health is reporting thirty (30) new cases of COVID-19 (#1,282 – 1,311), all from Sault Ste. Marie & Area. Nine cases are of close contact of confirmed case, six are of an unknown source of infection, 2 are from international travel, and thirteen are under investigation. At this time there are 317 active cases in the Algoma District (Sault Ste. Marie and area, Central and East Algoma, and Elliot Lake and area).