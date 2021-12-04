Collision blocks Hwy 17 (Anderson Road, Goulais River)

Hwy 17 is closed/blocked due to a collision just north of Anderson Road (Goulais River). The collision is just north of the painted barn. A photo on facebook shows a jack-knifed tractor-trailer, snow-covered roads and fair visibility. ON511 puts the collision at the Havilland Waste Disposal Site.

There has not been any word yet if the barricades have been put up at Wawa.

On511 – “Hwy 17 closed in the Goulais River area due to a collision. Updated December 4th at 15:30.”

OPP NE Region – COLLISION: #Hwy17 north of Hwy 552 #GoulaisRiver – Road closed blocked in both directions due to collision.