APH has reported thirty (30) new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported thirty (30) new cases of COVID-19. Twenty-eight (28) in Sault Ste. Marie & Area and two (2) in Central & East Algoma. Eight (8) are of close contact of a confirmed case, three (3) are from an unknown source of infection, one (1) is from international travel, and eighteen (18) are under investigation. There are currently 345 active cases in the Algoma District with ten (10) in hospital.