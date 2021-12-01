Men’s Curling Standings – November 29

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|4
|5
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|3
|4
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|2
|4
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|3
|2
|4
|LALONDE, Lance
|5
|0
|4
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|5
|0
|1
Game Schedule for December 6
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|LALONDE
|TERRIS
|FAHRER
|STOYCHEFF
|McCOY
|MATRIKAS
