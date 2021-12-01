Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – November 29

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 4 5
FAHRER, Tom 2 3 4
McCOY, Joe 3 2 4
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 2 4
LALONDE, Lance 5 0 4
STOYCHEFF, Peter 5 0 1

Game Schedule for December 6

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
LALONDE TERRIS FAHRER
STOYCHEFF McCOY MATRIKAS
