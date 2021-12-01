Hornepayne To Receive Additional Funding

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (MNDMNRF) has recently announced a new program that will provide annual funding for the next five (5) years to help support infrastructure projects in northern municipalities.

Through the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support (NORDS) program, the Township of Hornepayne is set to receive $69,586/year over the next 5 years to assist with local projects.

The Township is grateful for these unexpected funds and discussion will soon take place to decide on the best use of the dollars.

“Thoroughly pleased to receive additional funding that is flexible and stackable for Northern municipalities through the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Funds. This is welcome news to help bring further prosperity to the North and a prime example that the government is listening and working with municipalities to resolve our concerns.” – Cheryl Fort, Mayor of Hornepayne

“It is the leadership of local mayors like her Worship, Cheryl Fort, that led to the flexible and stackable design of the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund. I look forward to seeing the improvements and prosperity that this funding will bring to the Town of Hornepayne, and I thank Mayor Fort for her input throughout this process.” – Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

Through innovative programs such as this, the Township is able to continue its work on infrastructure renewal and community improvement.