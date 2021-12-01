Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 1

In-Person Worship Services will continue on December 05, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with the second Sunday of Advent. All are welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

We extend a very warm welcome to Minhyuk (Min) Hwang a Student Minister & his wife Sena Kim to our Church.

The Christmas Star of Lights is shining above the front door of the Church during the Advent Season. It is not too late if you would like to purchase a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event. The cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861.