APH has reported thirty-nine (39) new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported thirty-nine (39) new cases of COVID-19 (#1,151 – 1,189) in the Algoma District. Thirty-seven (37) are from Sault Ste. Marie and area, one (1) is from Central & East Algoma, and the remaining one (1) is from Elliot Lake and area. Twenty seven (27) are close contacts of confirmed cases, One (1) from international travel, and three are still being investigated to determine their source of infection. There are currently 361 active cases in the Algoma District.

Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of two potential low-risk exposures to COVID-19. One is at the John Street Tim Hortons on November 30th from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and. 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The second is at Montana’s BBQ and Bar on November 27, 2021 from 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm.

If you were at the above on the date and times listed above you are asked to: