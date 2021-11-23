Breaking News

APH: 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five COVID-related deaths

Algoma Public Health is sad to report that over the last week, five (5) deaths have been confirmed related to COVID-19.  This brings the total to 14 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Out of respect for all families, no further information is being shared.

These tragic losses highlight the seriousness of this virus. Algoma Public Health commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities.  We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, including getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

 

We are reporting twenty-three new cases COVID-19 (#919 – #941), all from Sault Ste. Marie and Area.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #891 Unknown Self-isolating November 21, 2021
Case #892  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #893  Unknown Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #894  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #895  Unknown Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #896  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #897  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #898  Unknown Self-isolating  November 22, 2021
Case #899  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #900  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #901  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #902  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #903  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #904  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 20, 2021
Case #905  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #906  Unknown Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #907  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #908  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #909  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #910  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #911  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #912  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #913  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #914  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #915  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #916  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #917  Travel Self-isolating  November 19, 2021
Case #918  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 22, 2021
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*