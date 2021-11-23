APH: 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five COVID-related deaths

Algoma Public Health is sad to report that over the last week, five (5) deaths have been confirmed related to COVID-19. This brings the total to 14 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Out of respect for all families, no further information is being shared.

These tragic losses highlight the seriousness of this virus. Algoma Public Health commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, including getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

We are reporting twenty-three new cases COVID-19 (#919 – #941), all from Sault Ste. Marie and Area.

Details of the confirmed cases: