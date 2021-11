Area Road Conditions – Nov. 17 at 6:40 a.m.

Due to freezing rain and icy road conditions in Dubreuilville, Route N6 servicing Wawa schools will be cancelled today.

Route N6 services students living in Dubreuilville who attend Sir James Dunn, Michipicoten High School, St. Augustine, Ecole Saint Joseph.

Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Agawa area due to environmental clean up. The westbound lane and shoulder are closed at Trapper’s Trail.