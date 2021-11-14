Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN

At 9:23 a.m. OPP Northeastern Region tweeted that Hwy 17 has been reopened.



OPP Northeastern Region has tweeted (9:02 a.m.) that Hwy 17 between Pinewood Drive Wawa and Heyden remains closed at this time. “All lanes remain closed in both directions due to a collision.” It does appear from the ON511 camera at Heyden that there is no barricade in place, nor OPP officers manning it. There is a fine if you are caught travelling on a closed highway. “The total payable fine for driving on a closed highway is $110 and upon conviction, three demerit points will be added to your driving record.”, SSM OPP in 2017.



Wawa-news has been told that the closure is a result of a collision between a car and a commercial motor vehicle. There was no information regarding injuries.

The collision is 40km south of Wawa. There is no further information available at this time.

From Wawa, motorists can travel Hwy 101 to the Junction of Hwy 101 and Hwy 129 (Chapleau). Then take Hwy 129 to Thessalon (Junction of Highways 129/17). Be careful along the stretch beside the Missisagi River – it is narrow and sharp corners.

From Thessalon, a motorist could travel west back to Sault Ste. Marie or east to Sudbury.

Road conditions as of 5:47 a.m. along the detour route:

101 63km From Hwy 651 to Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) bare and dry road bare and wet road good 144km Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River bare and wet road good (motorists will only travel to Junction of 101/129 Hwy 129 126km From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake bare and wet road bare and dry road good Hwy 129 100km Hinckler Lake to Chapleau bare and dry road bare and wet road good

Hwy 17 is closed from Wawa to Heyden due to a collision. The highway was closed at 5:30 a.m.