Special Weather Statement (Nipigon – Rossport) – ended

At 4:41 a.m. Environment Canada ended this special weather statement.

5:54 PM EST Thursday 11 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Heavy rain, snow and strong winds expected into Friday.

Precipitation will begin this afternoon and then ease slowly throughout the day on Friday.

Throughout the event rain is forecast for communities closer to Lake Superior while higher elevations inland may see precipitation in the form of snow.

Rainfall amounts for communities close to Lake Superior could be in the 20 to 30 mm range and snowfall accumulations inland could range up to 5 cm.

In addition, strong easterly winds will affect the western shores of Lake Superior on Thursday, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

