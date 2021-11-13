Area Road Conditions – Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m.

Nov 13, 2021 at 07:30
The following road conditions were taken from ON511. Wawa-news doesn’t take any responsibility for this information being correct given the large stretches of road being reported on, and the quickness that winter weather can change road conditions and visibility.
Be aware that weather and road conditions can change just around that curve ahead. Be prepared for that and the road closures that can occur.
|updated at: 5:29 a.m.
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Partly snow covered
|good
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|Partly snow covered
|fair
|101
|63km
|From Hwy 651 to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|good
|144km
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow covered
|fair
|Hwy 17 South
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|good
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and wet road
|partly snow covered
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|Bare and wet road
|Highway 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|Bare and wet road
|fair
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|Partly snow covered
|Bare and wet road
|good
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|good
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|Bare and wet road
|good
