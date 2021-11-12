SAH Closes doors to all visitors beginning Friday, November 12

Beginning Friday, November 12, Sault Area Hospital (SAH) will be closed to all visitors. Essential Caregivers who support the care of their loved ones will continue to be permitted and will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Significant community transmission of COVID-19, hospital overcapacity and an increase of hospital COVID-19 admissions are factors that have led to this difficult decision.

Considerations for exemptions may be made in the following circumstances:

Accompanying someone under 18

Providing support for patients in labour

End of life situations

Trauma/critical illness

Vulnerable individuals (e.g. cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, unable to effectively communicate, or mobility)

Medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination

Children under 12 will be considered for visits on an individual basis in extenuating circumstances

Support persons for outpatients are considered essential caregivers and must be vaccinated to enter the facility

For an exception to be considered, individuals must speak with the patient’s Care Team. More information is available here.

SAH is committed to supporting our patients and their families during this time. If you have a loved one in the hospital, please reach out to the respective nursing station, and our team will facilitate regular check-ins, phone calls and video chats to help you stay connected.

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in our community, the public is reminded to come to the Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or injury. If you have a minor health problem, you may consider contacting your family physician or accessing other Community Health Clinics.

Restricting all visitors is a necessary step to ensuring a safe environment for our health care workers, patients, visitors and community while maintaining SAH’s ability to provide patient-centred care.