Special weather statement (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

First significant snowfall of the season expected later today through Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, snowfall accumulations will likely be between 10 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts.

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of northeastern Ontario. A mix of precipitation is expected to begin this evening and change over to snow on Friday creating treacherous travel conditions. The precipitation is expected to slowly taper to lighter snow or flurries by Saturday morning.

Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.