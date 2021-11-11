Special Weather Statement (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

5:30 PM EST Thursday 11 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

First significant snowfall of the season expected tonight through Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, snowfall accumulations will likely be between 10 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts.

A low pressure system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of northeastern Ontario. A mix of precipitation is expected to begin this evening and change over to snow on Friday creating treacherous travel conditions. The precipitation is expected to slowly taper to lighter snow or flurries by Saturday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.