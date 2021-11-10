Funding Available for Non-Profit Organizations in Superior East Region

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation is a non-profit regional organization covering the Superior East Region. Over the years it has approved over $26 million in loans helping to create or maintain 2,919 jobs in the region. Over the past year it has also provided over $1 million in RRRF loans to assist small businesses through the pandemic. Special programs such as the Covid Safety Protocol contributed a total of $40,522 in non-repayable contributions to 11 businesses in the region. The Post Covid Professional Services program approved a total of 7 applications for $28,386 in non-repayable funding.

The Superior East CFDC currently has funding available for non-profit organizations operating in the Superior East Region to assist them in recovering from the pandemic. The Regional Relief and Recovery Community Development Fund aims to help non-profit organizations in their efforts to recover from the affects of COVID-19. The program is open to First Nations, municipalities, economic development corporations or other non-profit community organizations. The program can provide up to $5,000 in non-repayable funding for initiatives that support economic and social goals. Some examples include seminars or workshops, marketing, special events, moving to online, workplace modifications, protective personal equipment, etc. All projects must be completed prior to March 31, 2022. For more information, please contact Chantal Croft at 705-856-1105, ext. 223 or email [email protected]

Superior East CFDC is funded through FedNor. For more information on programs and services available please visit the website at: www.superioreastcfdc.ca.