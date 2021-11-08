New Justices Appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice

Justice Jennifer Lynne Myers was called to the bar in 2002. Since 2021, Justice Myers was an Assistant Crown Attorney with the Guns and Gangs Prosecution Unit at the Ministry of the Attorney General. For most of her career, Justice Myers practiced as a self-employed criminal defence lawyer, litigating cases in the Ontario Court of Justice, Superior Court of Justice, Court of Appeal and Ontario Review Board. She is a Criminal Lawyers Association representative on the Integrated Domestic Violence Court Planning Committee and Working Group.

Justice Myers volunteered with the Southern Ontario Amazing Race in support of the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington for four years. Myers volunteers with the Ontario Justice Education Network, coaching high school students in competitive mock trials.

Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve has assigned Justice Myers to Newmarket.

Justice Leonard Kim was called to the bar in 2005. He is Regional Counsel to the Provincial Drugs and Impaired Driving Team, advising the Director of Court Operations on all impaired driving matters of regional and provincial significance. He is also responsible for litigating constitutional challenges and advising Crowns and police on complex impaired driving matters in the North Region of Ontario. As the designated hate crime prosecutor for the North, Justice Kim is the regional hate propaganda expert as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Community Working Group. He is the co-editor of the Hate Crime Newsletter.

Justice Kim and his wife started the Newcomers Group in their church in 2010, volunteering to support new members, many of them racialized and immigrants, settling in the church and city. As Chair of the City of Greater Sudbury’s Diversity Advisory Panel, Justice Kim drafted Sudbury’s first Diversity Policy Statement, which was adopted in 2014. Justice Kim was vice president of the Korean Canadian Association of Sudbury, leading celebrations with the community’s Korean war veterans and their widows. He was one of the founding board directors of the Korean War Veterans of Canada Foundation (KWVCF) and serves as a Board Director for the Federation of Asian Canadian Lawyers (Ontario) and the Law Society’s Equity Advisory Group.

Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve has assigned Justice Kim to Sudbury.

Justice Jenny Restoule-Mallozzi was called to the bar in 2002. She specializes in Indigenous law, providing legal services and report writing to facilitate First Nations land management, law and policy development and dispute resolution. Justice Restoule-Mallozzi revised national training materials on implementing matrimonial property laws, developing governance policies for First Nations communities and advising non-profit Indigenous organizations on legal responsibilities. She has provided training on Indian Act by-laws, facilitated sessions on human trafficking and has written a plain language guide for First Nations communities on Ontario’s legal system.

Justice Restoule-Mallozzi was the former director of Halton Community Legal Services, where she collaborated with legal and social justice partners to increase access to justice and promote reconciliation in the justice sector. She sits on the Dokis First Nation Research Ethics Advisory Group, developing research policy that prioritizes local values of knowing and sharing, while providing clarity on roles and responsibilities of researchers and participants. She is also the Chair and Trustee of the Okikendawt Hydro & Dokis Community Trust. Justice Restoule-Mallozzi is an Anishinabek citizen of Dokis First Nation.

Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve has assigned Justice Restoule-Mallozzi to Sudbury.