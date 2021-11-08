Canadian Book Club Awards Chooses The Best Part of Us as Finalist for This Year’s Best Fiction

The Best Part of Us by Sally Cole-Misch, a novel set along the northern shore of Lake Huron and winner of five other national and international awards, has been chosen by Canadian Book Club Awards (CBCA) as one of three finalists for the fiction category. The novel immerses readers in the breathtaking natural world of the Great Lakes region and provides a fresh perspective on loyalty and the essential roles that family, nature, and place hold in allour lives.

Finalists who receive the most book club votes will be announced the winner on December 30, 2021. Any book club of two or more can register to read and vote at thecanadianbookclubawards.ca.

“I’m thrilled to be a finalist for this award, because readers themselves choose the books that most touched them, that they want to tell their friends about,” Cole-Misch said.

After a 30-year career in Great Lakes policy and environmental communications, author Sally Cole-Misch sought to write a story “where nature is as much a character as the people, where the family’s best intentions result in collective outcomes that force them to realize the value of nature, family, and place in their lives, and that helps readers to consider the same.”

Kirkus Reviews said the novel is “informed by both Ojibwe and Welsh traditions and shows sensitivity regarding cultural differences. It also honors the natural world with dazzling imagery… A dramatic, rewarding story about a woman reconnecting with family, nature, and herself.” The novel was published in September 2020 by 2019 Independent Publisher of the Year, She Writes Press

For more information to participate in the CBCA, visit thecanadianbookclubawards.ca. For more information about The Best Part of Us and author Sally Cole-Misch, visit sallycole-misch.com.