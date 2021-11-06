Breaking News

MMCC Ice Usage – Olympia Repaired!

from fb (Alex Patterson)…
We were very lucky today to get parts for our machine quickly – and also lucky to have a great mechanic on staff to help us out. Big thanks to Dan for getting us fixed up and to Dylan and Will for the extra sets of hands to get us back up and running.
Here are a few shots of the offending pin and how we got our machine back in service (pic at right).
See you this weekend!
Nov 4, 2021 at 17:24

First, we noticed the worn hose.

All of our ice user groups have already had the heads up that the Arena ice is cancelled, but I figured I would take a few minutes and show you why. We had a really uncommon failure on our Olympia that lead to a cascade of issues, and it took us a bit this morning to work through them and figure out what the root cause was.

Last night, one of our operators noted that the steering was locking. We noted this again this morning and began diagnosing this – and looked specifically at the hydraulic system as that’s what powers the steering.

Then we noticed the paint on the frame

Getting under the machine, we saw that one of the hoses had worn through, and by the look of it the electric motor on the wheel had done it. But it was a pretty important part – this was the hydraulic hose that lead to the brakes on this wheel.

From there, we noticed that the motor had rubbed the frame as well, and seemed to be out of alignment. Going back to the wheel, we noticed some play in it that seemed like it could be the bearing or hub assembly. With some help from our awesome mechanic & water staff Dan, we worked with the manufacturer to determine that it was the top king pin that was damaged.

And finally we narrowed it down to the kingpin

We’re told that this is a really rare occurrence, as those pins are rated to 10,000 pounds, and the assembly that makes up the wheel is normally used for forklifts. But, with that pin broken, there is a risk of the whole wheel assembly coming off, as it is now only held on by the bottom pin. So, the machine is out of service until we can replace the pins.

The good news is that we caught the issue before it caused any damage and the parts should be here tomorrow morning – so we will be back in operation tomorrow afternoon if all goes well.
Thanks for your patience as we get it back up and running.
