CAS of Algoma – Attempted Cyber-Attack

The Children’s Aid Society of Algoma would like to notify the public that on November 3rd, 2021, the organization was made aware of an attempted cyber-attack on the organization.

As a precaution, the email system was shut down and the I.T. department is working diligently to safely get the organizations email access functioning again as soon as possible.

In the meantime, please note that the Children’s Aid Society of Algoma is not able to receive or deliver any email communications. If you need to contact the Children’s Aid Society of Algoma or one of their employees, please do so through phone calls only at this time.

The agency’s services continue to remain open and the public can still access child protection services. If you have any concerns about a child or youth, please contact the Children’s Aid Society of Algoma, 24/7 by phone. The Children’s Aid Society of Algoma will update their website and Facebook page as the situation changes.

Thank you for your cooperation.