Rockfall closes Part of Highway 17 in Alona Bay area

A rockfall at 2 this morning has closed a portion of Highway 17 in the Alona Bay area. The eastbound shoulder and one lane is closed due to rock on the shoulder and lane.
Looking at mapping shows the incident at Mica Bay, just before the hill about 8km east of the Alona Bay lookout.
ON511 – “Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Alona Bay area due to a rockfall.”
