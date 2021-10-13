NOTICE
Building Department Closed
October 15 – 22, 2021
The office of the Chief Building Official will be closed the period of October 15th – 22nd, 2021. During this time, no municipal building permits, fire permits, inspections or similar services will be available.
Please contact Kevin Sabourin, C.B.O. to schedule any building services at 705-856-2244 ext. 228 or email [email protected] In case of an emergency during this time, please contact the Municipal Office at 705-856-2244, ext. 224.
Kevin Sabourin
Chief Building Official
