NELSON, Isabel Mildred (née MacAulay)

Peacefully at the F.J. Davey Home in Sault Ste. Marie, with her daughters by her side.

Beloved wife of the late Bud Nelson. Loving mother of Lori Nelson and Joni Nelson (Tony DeAgazio). Proud Nannie of Ellen and Benjamin, Josh and Nicole. Devoted daughter of the late Murray and Nellie MacAulay. Dear sister of Douglas MacAulay (Chris Ljungkull) and Lynn MacAulay (Gord Pearce). Isabel will be sadly missed by Shelleen Nelson (Peter Cumming) and by many other dear cousins, nieces, nephews and cherished life-long friends.

Isabel was born Inverness, Nova Scotia and moved to Northern Ontario at a young age. She grew up in Virginiatown and attended Kirkland Lake Collegiate and Vocational School. Mom’s one and only love was the boy next door and they were married in 1955. Isabel arrived by train to join Bud in Wawa and began to build their life together. She worked at Algoma Ore in the lab before welcoming daughters Lori and Joni.

Isabel later worked at White River Air Services, the Wawa Credit Union, then at the Ministry of Northern Affairs (Northern Development and Mines) for many years, retiring at the age of 55. Mom was an active volunteer throughout her life, for Wawa United Church, Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Red Cross Meals on Wheels.

Isabel was thrilled with the arrival of her grandchildren and spent many hours on the road travelling to Thunder Bay to spend quality time with them. They will miss her beyond measure.

Isabel led an active lifestyle and she loved the outdoors; camping, fishing, cross country skiing, curling and her daily walk to work no matter the weather. The shenanigans of the Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel were always a highlight of mom’s winter. As kids we were lucky to enjoy trips across Canada (riding in the truck camper) from Vancouver to Nova Scotia, instilling in us an appreciation for this beautiful country.

Isabel loved to travel, including trips to the Mediterranean, Barbados, Bermuda, Hawaii, and many winter trips to Florida to visit her parents. She enjoyed shopping trips to Michigan and Minnesota, depending on which daughter she was visiting.

Mom lived in Ontario but her heart was in Nova Scotia, at the family farm (Clayton Farm) in Cape Breton where she remained connected to cousins Isaac, Annabel, and Elwin. She was happy to share her love of the island with her girls, enjoying one last trip with her sister, daughter and grandchildren just as her illness began to advance.

Alzheimer’s disease steals your loved one long before they leave the physical world and is devastating for families. We are grateful for the support we have received from so many over the last few years of mom’s life. Appreciation to the many angels at the Davy who provided exceptional care to mom and support to us. Heartfelt thanks to those in mom’s circle who stepped in as surrogate moms when we needed it xo.

A Celebration of Mom’s Life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429, Wawa (maximum 75 people social distancing and vaccine passports required) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11 am until 1 pm. If friends so desire, memorial contributions (payable by cheque) to the Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Interment Woodland Cemetery in Wawa. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, SSM. Please visit www.arthurfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence as a keepsake for the family.