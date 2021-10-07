Ford fails to stop gas price gouging in Northern Ontario: NDP

As gasoline prices soar across Northern Ontario, northern NDP MPPs are calling out Doug Ford for failing to act after three years in government despite having an NDP bill that would put an end to gas price gouging in Northern Ontario.

The following statement was released by MPPs Gilles Bisson (Timmins), John Vanthof (Timiskaming-Cochrane), France Gélinas (Nickel Belt), Jamie West (Sudbury), Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay), Michael Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin), Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) and Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay-Atikokan).

“Doug Ford has had three years to help Northerners who are paying the highest prices for gasoline in the province with no end in sight. He should have used the tools he has had in his hands since he stepped into office to help make life more affordable for northern families, but he has refused.

As winter approaches, northern families are facing higher prices for everything from gasoline to home heating to groceries. They cannot afford more of Doug Ford’s talk and no action.

Doug Ford has an NDP bill in his hands to regulate gas prices in the province which would stop gas price spikes in Northern Ontario.

Northerners can’t afford to continue paying higher prices than anyone else in the province, especially during this COVID crisis.”

The NDP’s bill, Fairness in Petroleum Products Pricing Act, 2018, would allow the Ontario Energy Board to regulate the retail price and wholesale mark-up of petroleum products in Ontario. That means that gas prices in Ontario will not fluctuate and could only change once a week. The NDP bill will stop the spikes in gas prices at the pump, and provide relief and stability to drivers in Northern Ontario and right across the province.