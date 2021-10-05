APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#474) in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health reported last night (October 4th, 2021) that there was 1 new case­­ of COVID-19 (#474), from North Algoma and area. The individual was tested on October 2nd, is of international travel, and is self-isolating.

North Algoma encompasses the communities of Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.