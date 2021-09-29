Morning News – September 29

Weather

Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 8 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 82,328 people (71.9%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:15 PM, September 24, 2021).

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 2 2 6

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the northwest region with areas of high hazard in the districts of Red Lake, Kenora and Fort Frances.

News Tidbits:

All the Totten Mine miners and the mine rescue members who assisted in their return are now all on surface. A team of 58 responders from Vale’s Mine Rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue assisted as everyone climbed ladders to return to surface. It sounds like it was quite the effort as everyone had to be secured to ropes as they ascended; with older and/or exhausted workers were pulled up. A great co-ordinated effort by everyone with Mine Rescue to make this happen. It may often seem as if the Mine Rescue Teams train, compete; taking time away from work – but they are an incredibly important part of the mining world.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, James Marsden, Chiefs of Ontario Education Portfolio Holder and the Anishinabek Nation’s Southeast Regional Deputy Grand Chief, and Joanne Meyer, Chief Operating Officer of the Métis Nation of Ontario, to make an announcement at 12 Noon in Toronto.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Paul Calandra, MPP for Markham-Stouffville, to make an announcement about public transit improvements at 9 a.m. in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery, Dr. Daniel Warshafsky, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Sarah Wilson, Public Health Physician, Health Protection, Public Health Ontario will hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only to provide an update on vaccines for young people between the ages of 18 and 24 years old in Ontario today at 2:15 p.m.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.