Employment Opportunity – Water and Wastewater – Lead Hand

The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa

Job Opportunity

Competition 2021-9

Water and Wastewater – Lead Hand

The Municipality of Wawa requires a Water and Wastewater Lead Hand within the Infrastructure Services Department. Reporting to the Director of Infrastructure Services, the successful candidate will be responsible to maintain the daily operation, maintenance and repair of municipal water/wastewater facilities and distribution systems and be designated as the ORO (Responsible Operator) in Water and Wastewater duties as required. The successful candidate must ensure compliance with treatment standards as mandated by the Province and others to maintain an efficient and safe operation of water and sewer service in Wawa.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must have a minimum three (3) years of water and wastewater experience. Maintain proper certification (Level 1 water distribution and supply, Level 1 waste water collection, and Level 2 water treatment), to be qualified to operate drinking water distribution system and a wastewater treatment system. Must have valid driver’s license and be willing to obtain a “DZ” license. Must be familiar with using a computer, email and completing reports. Must be able to work 40 hours per week and be available for on-call/overtime/shift work. Must operate a computer (Scata system) and department equipment. Position is required to perform physical labour and outside at times. Must have thorough knowledge of the water and wastewater equipment, materials and monitoring requirements. Must have an ability to analyze information from reports, logs and chemical analysis. The Lead Hand will be the O.R.O. and O.I.C for the Municipality of Wawa.

The position is unionized and a generous benefits package is provided. The hourly wage is $35.78 ($74,422.40 per year). A detailed job description is available. Email: [email protected]

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a letter and resume in confidence no later than 4:00 p.m. October 29, 2021 to:

Human Resources – Competition 2021-9

Email: [email protected]

or

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Avenue, PO Box 500

Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0

Accommodation is available. We appreciate all applications, however, only those candidates invited for an interview will be acknowledged. Personal information collected under the authority of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be used strictly for employment assessment purposes.