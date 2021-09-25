Morning News – September 25

Weather

Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Showers ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 82,328 people (71.9%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 14 2 6 6

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high in the Kenora and Red Lake sectors, a range of low to high hazard conditions in Dryden and Sioux Lookout sectors, low to moderate in Fort Frances sector and low across the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.