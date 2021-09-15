David Lesage wins $10,000 in SAHF Early Bird Draw

Congratulations to David Lesage of Garden River, ON.

He won this month’s new and improved early bird draw worth $10,000! When asked why he buys, David replied “I buy the tickets to help fund our hospital for the much needed medical equipment it uses daily. As of right now, not really sure what I will do with the money. Most likely just put it in the bank for those rainy days.”

Congratulation David and thank you to everyone that purchased early this month. Your tickets are still valid for the upcoming grand prize draw. On Sept. 30th someone will take home 50% of all sales.

It’s guaranteed to be higher than $114,000 as the prize continues to grow with each purchase.