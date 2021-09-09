Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation

Seeks Directors

Are you passionate about the community?

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Board of Directors is seeking new members.

Board members will be selected based on experience and capabilities. Candidates who are considering submitting an application for a Director position should be:

Community members who will inspire good governance of the Foundation.

Willing to devote the time and energy necessary to perform the role of director, including time for monthly board meetings, committee meetings, attending Foundation events and stewarding donors(approximately 5 – 10 hours per month).

Capable of working positively and cooperatively with other foundation directors and staff.

Interested applicants are asked to request an application or additional information by email:

[email protected]

Application Deadline: September 30, 2021

We are dedicated to having a board of directors that reflects the diversity of our community in which we live and serve, including those with disabilities, visible minorities, indigenous persons, Francophones and others who may contribute to diversity within our organization.