WFD respond to residential fire at Third/Mackey early this morning

Sep 1, 2021 at 07:45
About 12:30 this morning, Wawa Fire Department Firefighters responded to a residential building fire at Third/Mackey. It took about half an hour for the fire to be brought under control according to a person at the scene. Firefighters remained on scene until about 2 p.m.
This is the second residential building fire in 2021.
