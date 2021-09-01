Breaking News

WFD respond to residential fire at Third/Mackey early this morning

Sep 1, 2021 at 07:45

About 12:30 this morning, Wawa Fire Department Firefighters responded to a residential building fire at Third/Mackey. It took about half an hour for the fire to be brought under control according to a person at the scene. Firefighters remained on scene until about 2 p.m.

This is the second residential building fire in 2021.

 

Brenda Stockton
