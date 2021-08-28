Highway 17 (30km south of Wawa) OPEN

Aug 28, 2021 at 18:53
At 6:20 the highway was reopened.
Aug 28, 2021 at 16:27
Highway 17 is open to one lane. The eastbound lane and shoulder is closed.
Aug 28, 2021 at 14:53
Highway 17 south of Wawa has been closed due to a vehicle collision. OPP, EMS and fire are on scene.
There is no other information available at this time.
