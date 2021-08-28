Breaking News

Highway 17 (30km south of Wawa) OPEN

Aug 28, 2021 at 18:53

At 6:20 the highway was reopened.

Aug 28, 2021 at 16:27

Highway 17 is open to one lane. The eastbound lane and shoulder is closed.

Aug 28, 2021 at 14:53
Highway 17 south of Wawa has been closed due to a vehicle collision. OPP, EMS and fire are on scene.

There is no other information available at this time.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*