Pop-up Clinic – Wednesday, August 25th

Aug 24, 2021 at 15:37
There’s a pop-up clinic happening Wednesday, August 25th.
From 1:00 to 4:00pm, stop by the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
This clinic will be offering Pfizer for everyone 12+, as well as 11-year-olds turning 12 by the end of 2021.
