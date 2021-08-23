Hwy 144 CLOSED (Windy Lake Provincial Park & Cartier)

On August 23, 2021 at 10:14 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a fatal single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144, north of Windy Lake Motel and south of Cartier, in the District of Sudbury.

The highway will be closed in both directions until the investigation is completed and

Motorist are advised to use Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) as a detour.

The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) are attended to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Nipissing West OPP has confirmed (tweet) that there has been a fatality in this single-vehicle collision. In most fatal collisions the closure may be lengthy to complete an investigation. Nipissing West OPP have stated, “Motorist are advised to use #Hwy7044 (Old Cartier Road) as a detour.”

Wawa-news would advise all motorists who take this detour that this is a 23km gravel road detour, and to be careful of increased oncoming traffic.

Highway 144 is closed due to a collision. The highway is closed between Windy Lake Provincial Park Road (West) and Cartier E Ent. This may be a lengthy closure.