Green Party Candidate Announced for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing

It’s official! Stephen Zimmermann, a high school teacher, father, and husband from Laird Township will be the Green candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing in the federal election!

“I’m very excited to be representing the Green choice on the ballot,” said Zimmermann. “From what I’m hearing at the doorstep, people are ready for a change. The pandemic has really made people think about what government can do and should do.”

The Green Party vision for a better Canada is vitally relevant today. “It’s funny how the other parties are copying Green ideas,” Zimmermann said. “I heard Erin O’Toole proposing the Green approach to the opioid crisis, while Jagmeet Singh is apparently quoting verbatim from our platform. They’re good proposals. Imitation is the highest form of flattery. On the other hand, the Liberals are just throwing cash around to buy votes.”

Zimmermann feels the election call shows the need for electoral reform, as laid out in the Green platform. “This election was completely unnecessary,” opined Zimmermann. “An election costs $500 million, which could have been better spent elsewhere. The pandemic is not over, and, as Green Party leader Annamie Paul has pointed out, Parliament was ready to pass important legislation which will now die on the order paper. And I guess while he was watching the opinion polls, Justin Trudeau forgot to watch what was happening in Afghanistan.”

Climate change is a major concern for voters in Algoma-Manitoulin- Kapuskasing. The wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events of this summer show the need for action on this file. The Green Party is the only party with long-standing policies to address this emergency. “It rained on the summit of Greenland, first time ever!”, said Zimmermann. “The time has passed to talk about climate change. We must act now to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Regionally, Zimmermann believes issues include improvements to infrastructure, such as highway upgrading, public transit, and access to better broadband internet.