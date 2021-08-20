Thank you Wawa – Knee/Vernier families

Thank you Wawa.

Our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude from the kindness and generosity of our community.

We would like to thank you for the support, food, flowers, cards, and kind words, to the Donations in Marc’s name to the Lady Dunn Center. Thank you to the Township staff and employees, the Fire Department, Judy Page Moore Catering, Argonaut staff and employees, Alamos staff and employees, the Olive branch, Kerry’s Funeral Home and last a Special Thank You to Wawa’s Paramedics.

Shelley, Luc, Isabelle Liard

Knee/Vernier families