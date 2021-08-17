Breaking News

MPP Michael Mantha – Constituency Clinics

MPP Michael Mantha is pleased to announce that he is once again hosting constituency clinics across the Algoma Manitoulin Riding between August 24th–27th. 

Constituents who have questions or matters of concern are invited to meet with him individually.  Social distancing protocols in effect and mask-wearing is required.

Meetings are by appointment only. 

Contact the Constituency Office listed below for further information or to book an appointment.

 

 

