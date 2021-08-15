Music around the Campfire – Rock Island Lodge Welcomes Midnight Vesta Monday Night

Music returns to Rock Island Lodge, but not in the lodge itself. Rock Island Lodge will host Midnight Vesta – ON THE BEACH! Campfire, Lake Superior and live music… could anything be better?

Peter Jarvis and Midnight Vesta will be performing around the campfire in front of Rock Island Lodge. They began their tour on Friday the Thirteenth in Winnipeg and will end on the 31st in Woodstock, New Bruinswick. They are sure to be performing from their new album (Spotify link). The band says of the new album “It’s a bit eerie to put out this album after so long, when we still haven’t all seen each other in a year and a half, but each one of these songs is a precious memory of our years spent on the road together. Those days will always be worth remembering :)”.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and attendees are asked to please social distance, BYOC (bring your own chair). A donation of $5 per person and a can for the Wawa Food Bank would be appreciated. The Golden Hour will begin just after 8 p.m. and sunset is at 8:50 – so you may be treated to a wonderful light show to accompany the music!