Information for ADSB Families Regarding September 2021 Reopening

ASSEMBLIES

School assemblies or other student/school gatherings are permitted, as per the relevant provincial guidelines under the “Reopening Ontario Act.” This can include multiple class cohorts (in alignment with provincial capacity limits) and includes allowance for in-school student to student and peer support programs (ie. reading buddies).

VISITORS

We will continue to limit visitors to schools to reduce exposure and disruptions. Any visitor to the school must self-screen and wear a medical mask while on school premises.

Visitors are required to confirm their self-screening upon arrival and to log in and out for tracking purposes. We sincerely thank you for your past cooperation and understanding moving forward. Aside from scheduled appointments, parents/guardians will only be able to enter the school in the case of an emergency.

SCHOOL BUS TRANSPORTATION

School vehicles can operate at full capacity. The seat directly behind the bus driver will remain empty to maintain distancing, but distancing may not be applicable to other vehicle types such as vans or cars. Non-medical masks are

required for students in grades 1-12 (students in Kindergarten students are encouraged to wear a mask) and assigned seating will remain in place to assist with contact tracing. Enhanced cleaning practices will continue.

Please note the following subject-specific and program information:

Music – Music programs are permitted in areas with adequate ventilation. Wind instruments are permitted indoors within a class cohort, provided a distance of 2 metres or more can be maintained or as much distance as possible in large, well-ventilated spaces. Wind instruments are also permitted outdoors in mixed cohorts, with distancing. Singing is permitted indoors and masks are encouraged, but not required if a minimum distance of two metres can be maintained between class cohorts and as much distancing as possible within a class cohort.

Health and Physical Education and Sports – Based on advice from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, extra-curricular and inter-school sport activities will be permitted, province-wide, with some modifications. In elementary and secondary health and physical education classes, the use of gyms, swimming pools, change rooms, weight rooms, indoor physical education equipment and shared outdoor equipment are permitted with distancing. Sport-specific expectations (ie. football, volleyball, hockey) will be provided to participants prior to the start of each season.

Cooperative Education – For students enrolled in cooperative education courses, in-person community placements can be arranged in alignment with the relevant provincial requirements under the “Reopening Ontario Act,” as well as per the direction and recommendations of the school board and