Hwy 17 (Just North of Heyden) OPEN

Just before midnight, Highway 17 was reopened.

Highway 17 is currently closed just north of the Heyden turnoff. OPP, Fire and EMS are on scene at this time (4:29). Reports from the scene is that this is a collision between a transport and a 4-door car.

Traffic is being turned back to the Sault. Some travelers are taking the Hwy 556 – Hwy 552 to get around, but this is not recommended for commercial vehicles.