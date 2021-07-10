Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Just North of Heyden) OPEN

Jul 10, 2021 at 00:29

Just before midnight, Highway 17 was reopened.

 

Jul 9, 2021 at 16:29

Highway 17 is currently closed just north of the Heyden turnoff. OPP, Fire and EMS are on scene at this time (4:29).  Reports from the scene is that this is a collision between a transport and a 4-door car.

Traffic is being turned back to the Sault. Some travelers are taking the Hwy 556 – Hwy 552 to get around, but this is not recommended for commercial vehicles.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*