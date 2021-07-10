Hwy 17 – (Goulais – Timberland General Store) OPEN

Jul 10, 2021 at 23:36
At 11:30 OPP opened Highway 17.
Jul 10, 2021 at 17:49
Highway 17 has been closed between the Junctions of Hwy 17/556 (south) and Hwy 17/552 (north) because of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle(s) at the Timberland General Store entranceway. Wawa-news will continue to update as information becomes available.
Detour (shown in yellow):
Northbound – At Heyden take Hwy 556 (Searchmont/Ranger Lake) to Hwy 552 (left turn) and merging back onto Hwy 17 (right)
Southbound – Highway 552 East (lefthand turn from Hwy 17) to Hwy 556 (right turn) and turning back onto Highway 17 (Heyden) left.
