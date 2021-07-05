Breaking News

Prime Minister to Visit Sault Ste. Marie Today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Sault Ste. Marie today. The Prime Minister, along with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, will tour the Algoma Steel Inc. facility mid-morning,

 

In the afternoon the Prime Minister is also visiting the Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig Centre of Excellence in Anishinaabe Education.

Brenda Stockton
